Frank F. Aguilar Sr.
Frank “Frankie” Aguilar Sr. was 91 years old, passed away of COVID related Pneumonia. He had lived in Burlingame for more than 60 years. He is survived by sister, Josephine. He was preceded in death by his wife Katherine, son Gary, parents Joe P Aguilar & Frances D Dominguez, and siblings, Helen, Joe, Albert, Tom, Ray, Tony, Bobby, Cecilia, Danny & Jack. He is survived by his children Rebecca, Jenny, Frank Jr., Tony, Keith & Lorraine & 16 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren.www.smdailyjournal.com
