CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Oswego Bookmobile receives grant awards for Driving Books Home literacy program

nny360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO - Oswego Bookmobile submitted proposals to Oswego City-County Youth Bureau for the 2021 Mini-Grant program to fund a 300 hour Americorps Volunteer Manager position for the seven-week summer literacy program as well as a proposal for the 2021 Youth Development Grant to fund the purchase of engaging STEAM activity supplies and high interest titles. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. Oswego Bookmobile is committed to providing STEAM activities for the whole family.

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
westsideconnect.com

Grants opens new chapters for literacy at GHS

The Gustine High School English Department has a new big collection of books to offer students thanks to a $3,000 donation from the Gustine Traveling Library and nonprofit organization Central Valley United Inc. “The grant was created by Central Valley United Inc. to support increase in literacy ratings across the...
Oswego County Today

CiTi’s Traveling Library Promotes Literacy In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation rolled out a new literacy initiative over the summer as its traveling library made several stops across Oswego County. According to John Ramin, CiTi’s director of curriculum and instruction, grant funds from Stewart’s Shops were used to purchase books that...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Public Library Receives Literacy Grant

The Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Services received a $9,000 grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. With these funds, they hope to offer programs such as yoga, zumba and Tai Chi. Library Literacy Services Coordinator Karen Kerr-McGraw had this to say upon receiving the grant:. “Bartlesville Public Library Literacy Services...
themillennews.com

Millen Rotary collects books for literacy

The Rotary Club of Millen is currently collecting new or gently used books to help and encourage children in our community to learn to read. For anyone wanting to help, books can be dropped off at Team Insurance until September 30. All proceeds will go to local programs to help children in our community learn to read. Team Insurance may […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grace Hoffman
Post Register

Caldwell, Nampa, Notus school districts receive grant funds to support early literacy

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Three school districts in southwestern Idaho have received a portion of a $750,000 grant from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Community Grant Program. School leaders say they will use the funds to focus on engaging local communities with a family-focused approach "to build and...
kmmo.com

S-C JAG PROGRAM RECEIVES TYSON GRANT

The Smith-Cotton High School Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program received fame and fortune on Friday, September 10. Missouri JAG Executive Director Paul Kincaid presented S-C JAG advisor Amanda Harvey with a certificate recognizing the S-C program as one of 15 Missouri schools to earn the JAG National “5 of 5” award for meeting or exceeding the five key performance measures identified by JAG for traditional high school programs: graduation rate, employment rate, total in full-time employment, total in full-time positive outcome, and further education rate and completed credential.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independent Reading#Youth Development#Charity#Mini Grant#Grab
wnypapers.com

Niagara County awarded funds for microenterprise grant program

Niagara County has received $300,000 through the state’s consolidated funding application for the county’s microenterprise grant program, according to Niagara County Legislature Economic Development Chairman Rich Andres. The program, which is run by the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, provides resources to support and foster the development of microbusinesses, defined as those with five or few employees.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
KPBS

Feeding San Diego Receives Grant Money To Boost Their School Pantry Program

Feeding San Diego has received a $100,000 dollar grant from Cigna Foundation’s Healthier Kids For Our Future grant program. Becky Gower is the grants manager at Feeding San Diego, and said the grant money is going to support Feeding San Diego’s school pantry program. It provides low income schools across the county with food for when children are at home.
Lake Geneva Regional News

Gateway awarded $1.53 million grant to boost dual credit program

Gateway Technical College has been awarded a $1.53 million federal grant to increase opportunities for high school students to earn college credit and begin their careers before high school graduation. The two-year U.S. Department of Education Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education grant will support added opportunities for Gateway’s...
COLLEGES
greenville.k12.sc.us

Woodmont Middle School Receives $10,000 Grant for Arts Program

Congratulations to Woodmont Middle School for their recent awarding of a 2022 Equitable Arts Advancement Program Grant award from the South Carolina Department of Education. Funding will be used for the project, Equity in the Arts through Exposure and Instructional Execution. Principal Jennifer Couch said, “Woodmont Middle School is thrilled...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Charities
Union-Recorder

Atrium Health Navicent employee giving program awards $189,000 in grants

Atrium Health Navicent’s employee giving program, Healthcare Employees Achieving Tomorrow (H.E.A.T.) recently awarded 23 grants to healthcare charities and programs totaling $189,000. The grant funds directly impact central Georgia communities though the provision of scholarships, food and literacy supplies for children, mental health prescription assistance, wheelchair ramps, cancer survivorship services,...
mauinow.com

Habitat Maui Receives Funds from CHANGE Grants Program

Habitat for Humanity Maui was awarded $40,000 from the Hawai‘i Resilience Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation as part of their CHANGE Grants program to help fund its building programs. Organization leaders say this means they can help more Maui families struggling with safe, stable, and affordable housing. Last month,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Daily Reflector

PCC Notes: VISIONS program receives grant from Truist Foundation

WINTERVILLE — A unique Pitt Community College mentoring program that’s helped more than 1,000 Pitt County high school students graduate and move into higher education since 2004 has received a welcome financial boost from the Truist Foundation. On Wednesday, Truist Market President Jon Anderson presented a $50,000-grant to PCC’s VISIONS...
Herald & Review

Macon County groups receive literacy grants

DECATUR — Secretary of State Jesse White has awarded $5.6 million in adult literacy grants to 108 local literacy projects. “An estimated two million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” White said. “I am pleased to provide funding for 108 local literacy projects that will allow adult students to achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year. I will continue to do all I can to ensure that every citizen of this state has access to quality literacy programs.”
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Madison Cares receives 80K grant to bolster behavioral health programs

Madison School District #321 is receiving funding to help children in the district with behavioral health support and children whose education was disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district and its Madison Cares Program are receiving $80,000 from the Idaho Community Program Grant. The organizations that received funds were announced in a health and welfare Wednesday news release. The funds are a part of the American Rescue Plan Act for Child Care Development Fund, the release said. The grant is specifically targeted to address the academic learning loss and behavioral health supports for children. Rick Croft, Madison Cares director, said the additional funding will help Madison Cares with its mission of empowering families through education, advocacy and community connections. Madison Cares is the school district’s mental health department and has developed a community system of care to help families. Croft said Madison Cares has used the grant to implement a Hope Squad at Madison Junior High School.
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

OSHA awards millions in grants for training and education programs on infectious diseases

Washington — OSHA has awarded more than $6.7 million in training and education grants to 37 nonprofit organizations, the agency has announced. The grants will fund programs aimed at helping employers and workers recognize hazards associated with infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and identify preventive measures. The grants for workplace training...
LABOR ISSUES
wlds.com

LLCC Receives Grant For Veterans Interested In Truck Driving

Lincoln Land Community College has received a grant from the federal government to put more truck drivers on the road. 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis announced on Friday that the college was awarded a 2021 Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant in the amount of $92,820 from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
wnky.com

Warren Elementary receives grant to purchase diverse books

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A local school is excited to announce that they received a grant for more diverse books. Warren Elementary’s library applied for Dollar General’s Youth Literacy Grant and will be receiving $2,000 to purchase new books. These books will be focused on diversity. Warren Elementary has students...

Comments / 0

Community Policy