Oswego Bookmobile receives grant awards for Driving Books Home literacy program
OSWEGO - Oswego Bookmobile submitted proposals to Oswego City-County Youth Bureau for the 2021 Mini-Grant program to fund a 300 hour Americorps Volunteer Manager position for the seven-week summer literacy program as well as a proposal for the 2021 Youth Development Grant to fund the purchase of engaging STEAM activity supplies and high interest titles. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. Oswego Bookmobile is committed to providing STEAM activities for the whole family.www.nny360.com
