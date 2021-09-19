Oswego Bookmobile receives grant awards for Driving Books Home literacy program

Madison School District #321 is receiving funding to help children in the district with behavioral health support and children whose education was disrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The district and its Madison Cares Program are receiving $80,000 from the Idaho Community Program Grant. The organizations that received funds were announced in a health and welfare Wednesday news release. The funds are a part of the American Rescue Plan Act for Child Care Development Fund, the release said. The grant is specifically targeted to address the academic learning loss and behavioral health supports for children. Rick Croft, Madison Cares director, said the additional funding will help Madison Cares with its mission of empowering families through education, advocacy and community connections. Madison Cares is the school district’s mental health department and has developed a community system of care to help families. Croft said Madison Cares has used the grant to implement a Hope Squad at Madison Junior High School.

