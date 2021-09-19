CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Bad for your Health? Salesforce CEO Argues Facebook 'is the New Cigarettes'

By Posted by EditorDavid
slashdot.org
 5 days ago

Social media may be bad for our health, argues long-time technology reporter/commentator Kara Swisher in the New York Times:. In March of 2018, I interviewed Marc Benioff, the chief executive of Salesforce, at the top of the company's San Francisco tower. He offered up an astonishing metaphor when I asked him for his take on the impact of social media companies. "Facebook is the new cigarettes," Benioff said. "It's addictive. It's not good for you." As it did with cigarette companies, "the government needs to step in," he added." The government needs to really regulate what's happening."

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Mark Zuckerberg Facebook's CEO Makes $29.45 Million Sale

Mark Zuckerberg, COB And CEO at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), made a large insider sell on September 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook at a price of $380.96 per share. The total transaction amounted to $29,452,176.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Facebook on your face

Starting Thursday, the first pair of smart glasses made by Facebook and Ray-Ban are going on sale for $299. They’re called Ray-Ban Stories, and you’ll be able to find them pretty much anywhere Ray-Bans are sold, including LensCrafters and Sunglasses Hut stores. The frames feature two-front facing cameras for capturing...
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Facebook's actions have cost all of us, says Salesforce's Benioff

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Tuesday blasted Facebook and other social media companies for failing to address misinformation on their platforms. "It may not have cost them ... but it's cost all of us," Benioff told CNBC's Jim Cramer. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on Tuesday ripped social media companies, including...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Kara Swisher
Person
Marc Benioff
Fast Company

Facebook gets in your Ray-Bans: A first look at its new smart glasses

Mark Zuckerberg’s mind often turns to the inadequacies of smartphones—especially their disruptive clunkiness as a tool for engaging with other humans. “On the one hand, they provide so much value, so you’re not going to not use them,” explains Facebook’s CEO. “But I think the fact that we basically take this thing out of our pocket and kind of have our head stuck in it for a while is just not how we all want to interact.”
TECHNOLOGY
Crain's Chicago Business

Salesforce CEO: Want to leave Texas? We'll help.

(Bloomberg) — Salesforce.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff told employees on Friday that the company will help them leave Texas if they wish in response to the state’s approval of a controversial anti-abortion law. “If you want to move we’ll help you exit,” Benioff said in a tweet directed...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salesforce#Ceo#The New Cigarettes#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#Oversight Board
slashdot.org

Facebook Warned Over 'Very Small' Indicator LED On Smart Glasses

The Data Protection Commission in Ireland, Facebook's lead privacy regulator in Europe, has asked Facebook to demonstrate than an LED indicator light on its pair of "smart" Ray-Ban sunglasses -- which lights up when the user is taking a video -- is an effective way of putting other people on notice that they are being recorded by the wearer. TechCrunch reports:
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

'Please Stop Closing Forums And Moving People To Discord'

Discord is not indexed by Google or other search engines, so any information there is invisible to web searches. It's terrible for discoverability of information. In the less common cases where Discord servers are actually archived, downloading the dumps and searching them locally is a huge pain for the folks that actually bother to do so.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
slashdot.org

'Facebook Is What's Wrong With America'

The people reading it are the problem. When the general public is lazy, disengaged, gullible, ignorant, and franky, stupid far more often than not, it doesn't matter what social media does or how it works. The public will still be lazy, disengaged, gullible, ignorant, and stupid. Trying to censor Facebook...
INTERNET
SlashGear

Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories glasses are a catalog of bad decisions

Facebook and Ray-Ban revealed a pair of glasses with two cameras, microphones, and speakers inside. These glasses are very, very similar to the SnapChat Spectacles released in several iterations a few years ago. These glasses from Ray-Ban and Facebook connect to your phone to share video clips and photos, too. But why do these glasses exist?
BUSINESS
slashdot.org

Facebook Rolls Out News Feed Change That Blocks Watchdogs from Gathering Data

The Markup has found evidence that Facebook is adding changes to its website code that foils automated data collection of news feed posts -- a technique that groups like NYU's Ad Observatory, The Markup, and other researchers and journalists use to audit what's happening on the platform on a large scale. The changes, which attach junk code to HTML features meant to improve accessibility for visually impaired users, also impact browser-based ad blocking services on the platform. The new code risks damaging the user experience for people who are visually impaired, a group that has struggled to use the platform in the past.
INTERNET
slashdot.org

#epikfail, Anonymous dumped more than 150 gigabytes of of Epik's customers' data

Researchers say it will allow them to gain important new insights into how extremists operate online. Epik long has been the favorite Internet company of the far-right, providing domain services to QAnon theorists, Proud Boys and other instigators of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — allowing them to broadcast hateful messages from behind a veil of anonymity.
INTERNET
thegeorgeanne.com

Is Bad News Your Business?

The news always seems so negative these days. When you scroll by the trending or news tabs of your social media of choice it’s always rumors of war, possibilities of new threats, or potential world ending disasters. There’s hardly ever any good news. While it may feel like it’s always bad news, that may not be the case.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy