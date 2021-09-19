Bad for your Health? Salesforce CEO Argues Facebook 'is the New Cigarettes'

Social media may be bad for our health, argues long-time technology reporter/commentator Kara Swisher in the New York Times:. In March of 2018, I interviewed Marc Benioff, the chief executive of Salesforce, at the top of the company's San Francisco tower. He offered up an astonishing metaphor when I asked him for his take on the impact of social media companies. "Facebook is the new cigarettes," Benioff said. "It's addictive. It's not good for you." As it did with cigarette companies, "the government needs to step in," he added." The government needs to really regulate what's happening."