OSWEGO - The city of Oswego held a morning full of events on Saturday, Sept. 11 in recognition of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The day started with a sunrise run by Team Red, White, and Blue and members of the Oswego Police Department and Oswego Fire Department. Police and fire vehicles simultaneously held a silent procession down State Route 104 through downtown Oswego. At 8:30 a.m., Mayor Billy Barlow, Fire Chief Randy Griffin and Police Chief Phil Cady hosted a remembrance ceremony attended by dozens of members of the public at the Oswego Fire Department with remarks, a moment of silence and bell ringing honoring and remembering all that was sacrificed during the attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO