Bauble or bagel? Millennial artist Tim Bengel showcases 3D-printed solid gold avocado bagel sculpture worth $2.9 million at Berlin Art Week.

You can put a price on art but not on the idea. Sometimes the idea that costs millions can be done in a much more economical way but can anyone genuinely debate with an artist to compromise on a vision over money? My introduction is the first thing that came to my mind when I saw the 3D-Printed Solid Gold Avocado Bagel worth an eye-watering $2.9 million. It is a gold bagel, it could’ve been any other material, but it certainly wouldn’t have made so much brouhaha. What good is art if it’s not spoken about, right? Millennial artist Tim Bengel is undoubtedly lucky in that aspect as the world knows of his art and its unusualness.