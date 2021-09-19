CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TreVeyon Henderson setting himself up to be Ohio State football’s next RB savior: Stephen Means’ Observations

By Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Four observations from Ohio State football’s 41-20 win over Tulsa on Saturday. TreVeyon Henderson broke a record Archie Griffin set 49 years ago for the most rushing yards by a freshman in a single game. He ran for 277 yards on 22 carries, including touchdown runs of five, 48 and 52 yards. His efforts allowed the Buckeyes to re-establish their running game. But it also did something more important.

