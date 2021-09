The Kentucky Wildcats did just enough to hold off Chattanooga on Saturday and improve to 3-0 for just the third time under Mark Stoops. The good news is Kentucky had a winning record the last two times it started 3-0 — 2017 and 2018. The bad news is this Kentucky team looks much closer to the 2017 team that floundered to a 7-6 finish than the one that went 10-3.