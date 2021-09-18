CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New iPad mini deliveries slip to October 19

By Malcolm Owen
Apple Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotential owners of the new iPad mini will have to wait until October at the earliest to get their order, with the online Apple Store seeing deliveries slip to October 19. Following Tuesday's unveiling of the redesigned iPad mini, Apple put the latest model up for sale, with availability in stores and online starting from September 24. It appears that late buyers of the model will now have to wait a while before being able get their hands on the device.

appleinsider.com

