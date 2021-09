In November, Sotheby’s will be offering a copy of the Constitution of the United States that was produced during the original production of the document at auction. Due to the document’s extreme rarity, it’s expected that the Constitution copy will sell for between $15 million and $20 million; this also happens to be the only Constitution document that’s belonged to a private collector in recent memory. The collector offering the copy of the document is Dorothy Tapper Goldman, and her collection also includes official printings of the Stamp Act, an early printing of the Articles of Confederation and a rare copy of the first edition of The Federalist.

