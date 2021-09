Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is anticipating an acclimation period for the Pittsburgh Steelers offense early in the 2021 season. According to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger said as much Wednesday while addressing the media: "We're going to have to kind of learn on the fly—all of us. It may not be pretty early. We have to accept that fact, too. But at the end of the day, we just have to do what we have to do to win a football game."

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO