2-bedroom penthouse from Humphrey Bogart film: Guess the rent in San Francisco

It's no secret that renting an apartment in San Francisco is expensive, but it's no longer the priciest in the country! At least for now. Each week we search through apartment rental listings and seek out the weird, the luxurious and even just the wouldn't-that-be-nice. The city by the bay has it all, but can you guess what it costs? Welcome to the series we're calling, "Guess how much this rents for in San Francisco."