The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America has made history by installing the first openly transgender bishop. Bishop Megan Rohrer will serve a term of six years in the northern parts of Nevada and California. The bishop uses the pronoun “they” and is married with two children. The reverend was installed in the post during a ceremony at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco on Saturday. They will be in charge of almost 200 congregations as they lead one of the church’s synods – a church council. Bishop Rohrer is the first publically transgender person holding the post in any mainline...

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO