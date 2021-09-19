1,000-Horsepower Halo Warthog Is Real And It’s Spectacular
For decades Halo fans have dreamt of driving a Warthog in real life. Thanks to the team at Hoonigan, you can now live out your dreams of following Master Chief into battle with a Warthog assault vehicle. During the UNSC’s battle with alien enemies, the trusty Warthog was always there to provide support and was part of some of the Halo series’ biggest moments. Now we get to see a real-life example and by the way, it has 1,000 horsepower.www.motor1.com
