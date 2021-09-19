CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

1,000-Horsepower Halo Warthog Is Real And It’s Spectacular

By Chris Okula
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For decades Halo fans have dreamt of driving a Warthog in real life. Thanks to the team at Hoonigan, you can now live out your dreams of following Master Chief into battle with a Warthog assault vehicle. During the UNSC’s battle with alien enemies, the trusty Warthog was always there to provide support and was part of some of the Halo series’ biggest moments. Now we get to see a real-life example and by the way, it has 1,000 horsepower.

www.motor1.com

Comments / 1

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford V8 Powered Halo Warthog Gets Its Gnarly Engine: Video

Earlier this week, the folks at Hoonigan revealed that they were working on a full-size, real-life version of the Halo Warthog from the legendary Microsoft video game series. At that time, the team went over the beginning of the build process, documenting the changes made to the vehicle’s chassis needed to transform it into a faithful version of the Halo Warthog used in the latest chapter of the series, Halo Infinite.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
Neowin

Halo Infinite's next multiplayer preview starts on September 24

343 Industries is almost ready to begin its next Halo Infinite technical preview and it's encouraging everyone interesting in trying it out to join. This second playlist will kick off on September 24, but the sign up cut off is soon approaching. Players who join the Halo Insider program before September 13 are the ones eligible.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Games#Horsepower#Unsc#Xbox#Covenant#Hoonigans
Neowin

Watch Hoonigan build a real-life Halo Warthog on YouTube

Recently, a film starring Ryan Reynolds called Free Guy premiered in theaters. Since Free Guy focuses on video games, the movie was heavily promoted through a partnership with Microsoft. Aside from the Twitter Polls, the company commissioned a life-size Halo Warthog with 1,000 horsepower (HP). The vehicle was heavily showcased at the film's premiere, but today, we got a look at how it was built.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Halo 5’s PC Port Is ‘Not in the Cards,’ Confirms 343 Industries

Halo 5 Is Not Coming to PC, Confirms 343 Industries. Halo 5: Guardians was among the games that were listed in the massive Nvidia games leak. According to previous reports, the game would soon be making its way to PC. However, 343 Industries has just come out of the shadows to put a stop to all these rumours.
VIDEO GAMES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

The Warthog From the "Halo" Games Is Now a Reality

What happens when science fiction becomes science fact in the world of cars? It was hard not to think about this very subject when a host of vehicles from Mad Max: Fury Road became available at auction. But the cars built for a big-budget film that relied on practical effects are one thing; the filmmaking process basically demands that they’d need to be relatively functional from the outset. What about a vehicle that’s heretofore only existed as zeroes and ones in the code of a video game?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cars
Carscoops

The Insane Warthog From Halo Has Been Brought To Life With 1,000 HP

The Worthog is one of the most iconic vehicles featured in the Halo video game franchise and last year, Hoonigan teamed up with Microsoft to make a life-size, fully-functional version of the off-roader. The Hoonigan crew started with a pre-fabricated chassis that already had a four-wheel steering system just like...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Season 8 will be Halo: The Master Chief Collection’s last season

In light of Halo: Infinite‘s approaching release, 343 Industries has announced that the upcoming season eight will be Halo: The Master Chief Collection’s last season. As posted on the official Halo Waypoint blog and reported on by Eurogamer, 343 made the announcement yesterday. There’s no specific release date for season eight other than “this fall,” but the developers have said it will be the game’s last season.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite's Warthog Is Real: Here's How It Was Made

A real-life Warthog from Halo Infinite made a splash at the world premiere of the Ryan Reynolds video game-themed film Free Guy, and now a new 10-part weekly video series on YouTube will dive deep into the vehicle's creation. The build comes from Hoonigan Industries, an automotive brand that is...
VIDEO GAMES
onmsft.com

Halo: MCC to get "smaller" updates following Halo Infinite's release

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is set to receive its next free update later this fall, with the upcoming eighth season bringing new mythic armors and skins to unlock, Custom Game Browser improvements, and more. The game’s season 8 will be the last big update of the year for Halo: MCC, but the upcoming release of Halo Infinite on December 8 will have some impact on future Halo: MCC updates.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite's Training Mode Sounds Great

Players getting into the Halo Infinite beta test this weekend will only have a few limited windows to enter matchmaking with other players--but the good news is the game's new Training Mode, part of the overarching Academy experience, will be available to play at any time over the whole weekend. Here's a bit more detail on what the mode involves and how it works.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits on Steam?

Kena: Bridge of Spirits channels the soul of classic gaming, giving it a modern spin and a fantastic look. As players decide if they want to play the game or not, there is an important question they need to answer. Is Kena: Bridge of Spirits available on Steam?. Kena: Bridge...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite’s event passes will offer limited-time rewards

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will feature limited-time event passes alongside each season’s Battle Pass. Some games use a Battle Pass system that lets players unlock content from previous passes at any time. Halo Infinite, on the other hand, seems to want players to keep current with content and won’t allow you to go back to earn old rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy