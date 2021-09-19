Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

Sainz spent two years at McLaren in 2019 and 2020 before deciding to move to Ferrari, with Daniel Ricciardo leaving Renault to fill the Spaniard's seat. Sainz, who scored two podiums for McLaren and came agonisingly close to winning last year's Monza race behind shock winner Pierre Gasly, said he was happy to see Ricciardo and his former crew win McLaren's first race in nine years after having "gone through very hard moments" during its dry spell over the past decade.