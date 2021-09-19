CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sainz "happy" for McLaren's Monza F1 win despite points blow

By Filip Cleeren, Oleg Karpov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSainz spent two years at McLaren in 2019 and 2020 before deciding to move to Ferrari, with Daniel Ricciardo leaving Renault to fill the Spaniard's seat. Sainz, who scored two podiums for McLaren and came agonisingly close to winning last year's Monza race behind shock winner Pierre Gasly, said he was happy to see Ricciardo and his former crew win McLaren's first race in nine years after having "gone through very hard moments" during its dry spell over the past decade.

Autosport Online

How Monza only added more questions to F1's sprint race conundrum

Formula 1’s Monza sprint race was a boring spectacle that was pretty much done and dusted by the time the cars hit the brakes for the first corner. Formula 1’s Monza sprint race played a pivotal role in lifting the entire Italian Grand Prix weekend and helped set up a more spectacular race on the Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

BTCC: Croft Race 3 in 60 seconds

Colin Turkington took the spoils in the BTCC finale at Croft, as the Team BMW man claimed his 13th career win at the North Yorkshire venue. The four-time champion has often shied away from his ‘King of Croft’ tag over the years, but this proved to be a vital victory as the Northern Irishman kept his championship challenge on-track.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

FIA to look at seatbelt stretch in Sainz Monza F1 crash

Sainz spun in to the wall at the Ascari Chicane during second free practice on Saturday morning, which resulted in a pretty hefty impact. On board footage of the incident highlighted how big the impact was, with Sainz being thrown quite far forwards towards his steering wheel. Ferrari is currently...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Sainz lost confidence after "weird" Monza F1 practice crash

Sainz lost control in the middle part of the Ascari chicane and had a heavy head-on impact with a single-layer tyre barrier on the left-hand side of the track, which wiped the nose off his Ferrari and damaged its front suspension. It was the Spaniard's second crash in two weekends,...
MOTORSPORTS
