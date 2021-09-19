CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SERMONETTE: We must choose faith over fear

By the Rev. David Blair
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is the thing that usually keeps you from doing the good things your heart desires? That thing is usually fear. “Fear and intimidation is a trap that holds you back. But when you place your confidence in the Lord, you will be seated in the high place.” (Proverbs 29:25 TPT)

Comments / 29

Irish!
4d ago

John 3:16-17......For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son so that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send his son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.😊❤

Saved Sinner YouTube
4d ago

HOW that CHRIST DIED for our SINS ( he shed his BLOOD) according to the scriptures; (4) And that he was BURIED, and that he ROSE AGAIN the THIRD DAY according to the scriptures. READ, UNDERSTAND, BELIEVE (from the heart by FAITH) and be SAVED.

Barry Livesay
4d ago

Jesus died for our Sins. He Lives , If you don't Believe I Jesus. I feel sorry for you..Cause when you take your last breath. you will Burn In Hellfor Eternity.

