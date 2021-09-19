CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Majority of UK’s small energy suppliers could be left to collapse this winter

By Jillian Ambrose Energy correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9OG9_0c0m2O0f00
There has been a run of supplier collapses recently due to a record rise of global gas and electricity prices.

The majority of the UK’s small energy suppliers could be left to collapse this winter, the Guardian understands, as the government’s crisis talks focus on protecting households rather than bailing out struggling companies.

The business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, was due to meet the industry regulator on Sunday to thrash out possible options to intervene in the energy market after a recent run of supplier collapses owing to a record rise in global gas and electricity prices.

Five small operators have gone bust in the last five weeks, leaving more than half a million customers in need of a new supplier, and industry sources expect another four may fold before the end of the month, leaving 1 million customers stranded.

The Guardian understands the government would rather put in place arrangements to protect the millions of homes that may be left without a supplier this winter than prop up poorly financed companies that are likely to fail.

One senior industry source said the government was “not interested in bailing out badly run companies” and may leave the sector to experience a “natural response” to the unfolding crisis.

By the end of winter the industry may shrink to as few as 10 energy suppliers, according to analysis from experts at Baringa Partners for the Times, from about 70 suppliers at the start of the year.

The all-time gas price highs have also forced a slowdown at UK steelmakers and industrial chemical factories, posing a threat to the UK’s food industry which relies on the CO2 they produce for use in fizzy drinks, packaging and to stun animals for slaughter.

Kwarteng tweeted that he would meet the industry regulator, Ofgem, on Sunday to discuss the situation before holding a roundtable meeting with industry leaders on Monday “to plan a way forward”.

There were a raft of one-on-one crisis talks with the leaders of the UK’s biggest energy companies over the weekend, which were likened by one senior industry source to the emergency meetings held with companies at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government is expected to consider measures that would support those energy suppliers that can take on the large numbers of customers “left vulnerable” after a company collapse, to ensure they are protected through the winter, the source said.

Another industry leader told the Guardian there had been “sensible conversations about how to manage the exit of less well-run companies”.

The government’s approach, which is still undecided, could lead to a dramatic shrinking of the energy supply market, which has seen an influx of small suppliers in recent years. Many do not have the financial heft to weather market volatility and resort to poor customer service to cut costs.

The households left stranded when their energy supplier goes bust are typically placed into a scheme run by Ofgem, which assigns a new supplier to take on the displaced customers.

The huge number of customers who are expected to be left without a supplier this winter could require extra support for the scheme from the government and the regulator to cope with the steep rise in demand for new “suppliers of last resort”.

Kwarteng said on Saturday that the government did “not expect supply disruptions this winter”.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy was approached for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Limiting Energy Emissions Is Crucial to Avoid the Worst of Climate Change

Scientists tell us that if we want to have a livable planet in coming decades, then emissions need to come down to net zero by 2050. As around three-quarters of the emissions that cause climate change come from energy, we at the International Energy Agency have turned this net-zero target into a road map for the energy sector. What needs to happen? We have described more than 400 milestones: for example, in 2030, 60% of cars sold should be electric vehicles , compared with 5% today. By 2040, half of all flights should be using sustainable fuels and the world needs to have phased out all coal and oil power plants where emissions aren’t captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

AO World warns delivery driver shortage is hitting growth

Online white goods retailer AO World has warned its growth is being hit by the nationwide shortage of delivery drivers and ongoing disruption in the global supply chain.But despite the difficulties, bosses said sales were up 5% in the six months to the end of September, including 6% growth in the UK and 3% growth in Germany.The company said: “The challenging market dynamics in both the UK and Germany resulted in lower volumes than expected which affected operational leverage, particularly in the second quarter.”AO enjoyed a strong period during the pandemic as shoppers turned to online retailers for goods. Bosses...
RETAIL
The Independent

Customers face £30-a-month price hike when energy companies go bust

Consumers who are moved to a new energy firm after their supplier goes out of business stand to pay almost £30 a month more, Citizens Advice has found.The energy watchdog warns people will face “desperate choices” this winter after finding that customers of the five largest failed suppliers are set to pay £6.70 more a week when moved on to the default tariffs of a replacement firm.The energy price cap is due to rise by £139 for people on default tariffs and £153 for people on pre-payment meters on October 1.We’re particularly worried about those who’ll face desperate choices this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Millions facing higher bills as energy price cap rises

Millions of people are facing the prospect of higher monthly bills after the energy price cap rose by more than £100.From Friday, the cap on what energy companies can charge households for their monthly consumption will rise by £139 for people on default tariffs and £153 for people on pre-payment meters.The 12 per cent rise, agreed in August, is likely to affect around 15 million households and will see the annual charge for those on default tariffs paying by direct debit and using an average amount of energy jump from £1,138 to £1,277.Households with average energy use and on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
9&10 News

Focus Podcast: Oil & Energy Costs Could Lead to a “Pretty Lousy” Winter

Several factors are pushing up the price of oil, and it’s affecting more than just gasoline prices. 9&10News · Focus – Oil & Energy Costs Could Lead to a “Pretty Lousy” Winter. Patrick De Haan from Gasbuddy explains what’s going on in energy markets that could make for a pricey...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Market#Energy Companies#Energy Supply#Gas Prices#Uk#Baringa Partners#Times#Ofgem
The Independent

FTSE 100 drops as supply issues continue while Wall Street improves

The FTSE 100 dropped as supply and staffing issues continue to weigh on UK firms.London markets stumbled out of the blocks on Friday morning after weakness in the Asian markets and continued to stall amid the fuel shortages.London’s top flight closed 59.35 points, or 0.84%, lower at 7,027.07 on Friday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Having spent an hour enjoying the charms of nearby petrol stations, it doesn’t surprise me at all to see that that week’s big winner on the FTSE 100 was Royal Dutch Shell and BP’s not done too shabbily either.“The question undoubtedly being asked by...
STOCKS
The Independent

Drivers warned fuel prices could reach record levels

Drivers are being warned that fuel prices could reach record levels even if the current crisis ends.The RAC said average prices may hit 143p per litre for petrol and 145p per litre for diesel in the next few weeks.That is up from the current level of 135p per litre for petrol and 138p per litre for diesel.There is a risk we could see the average price of unleaded fuel hit a new recordRAC fuel spokesman Simon WilliamsThe highest average price for petrol is 142p per litre, which was recorded in April 2012.RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The price drivers...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Soar As Beijing Orders Energy Suppliers To Stock Up For Winter

China is officially panicking. Now that the global energy crisis has slammed China's economy, leading to the first contractionary PMI since March 2020 as a result of widespread shutdowns of factory and manufacturing, not to mention hundreds of millions of Chinese residents suffering from periodic blackouts, Bloomberg reports that China’s central government officials "ordered the country’s top state-owned energy companies to secure supplies for this winter at all costs."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying and forced the government to offer visa waivers to foreign truckers to plug the shortfall. The government has already made a U-turn on tighter post-Brexit immigration policy, offering short-term visa waivers to foreign truckers to help plug the shortfall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Independent

Jobs uncertainty as £70bn furlough scheme draws to end

The £70 billion furlough programme ends on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.However, uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.Bloomberg reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new programme of grants...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Estate agents urge stamp duty review as temporary holiday ends

An estate agents’ body is calling for a review of the “outdated” levels at which home buyers start paying stamp duty as a tax break ends.Propertymark said the stamp duty holiday has been a success and its normal thresholds should now be reviewed.The “nil rate” stamp duty band in England and Northern Ireland was temporarily raised to £500,000 in July 2020, enabling buyers to save up to £15,000.This helped to turbo-boost the housing market which had nearly ground to a halt early in the coronavirus pandemic.From July 1 this year, the holiday was tapered to £250,000, prompting a rush of...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Scottish economy set to return to pre-pandemic levels quicker than expected

Scotland’s economy is set to recover to pre-pandemic levels earlier than previously thought but economists are warning of disruption over winter caused by inflation, supply chain shortages and a possible spike in unemployment.The Fraser of Allander Institute (FAI) has reported strong economic growth in the second quarter of 2021 but said there are significant risks that could see the recovery “flatten off or even go into reverse”.The Strathclyde University research institute now forecasts economic growth of 6.5% in 2021 and 4.8% in 2022, with the economy returning to pre-pandemic levels by April next year – three months earlier than expected.Its...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Gas bills set to rise further under green energy surcharge plan

A green energy surcharge which is applied to household electricity bills will instead be slapped on gas bills as part of the government’s net zero drive, according to reports. Ministers will insist that the policy will be phased in over a period of up to 10 years and maintain that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Virgin Money closures spark ‘serious concerns’ as UK bank branches dwindle

Virgin Money’s latest tranche of branch closures has sparked “serious concerns” over the impact on communities and vulnerable customers after swathes have been shut across the sector.The move to axe nearly a fifth of Virgin Money’s branch network comes as rival HSBC also calls time on the last of 82 branches earmarked for closure under a programme that has been running since April.Many lenders paused branch closures in the early stages of the pandemic, but have resumed cuts in earnest.Lloyds Banking Group Sabadell-owned TSB and the Co-operative Bank have all shut branches since the start of the pandemic.Just three...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Is going off grid the answer to the energy crisis?

In case you really hadn’t noticed we’re in the middle of an energy crisis. Millions of households are bracing themselves for energy price hikes, as Ofgem’s price cap increases at the end of this week.Several smaller energy firms have already gone bust and there are warnings of stock shortages at the supermarkets after wholesale energy prices shoot up by 250 per cent.There are many reasons for the energy crisis, from a surge in global demand to electricity supply issues.However, it’s also worth looking at the fact that the UK is one of the most gas-dependent countries in Europe. It also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy