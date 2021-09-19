Netflix Sued For $5M By Chess Champion Over 'Sexist' 'Queen's Gambit' Line
Netflix is facing a $5 million lawsuit over an alleged "falsehood" in its hit miniseries, "The Queen's Gambit," but the streamer said the claim "has no merit." Chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili is suing the streaming giant for defamation over a line referencing her in the award-winning miniseries. Her lawsuit claimed that the line was a "devastating falsehood, undermining and degrading her accomplishments before an audience of many millions," Entertainment Weekly reported.www.ibtimes.com
