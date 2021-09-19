CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quitman County, MS

Flood Advisory issued for Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tunica by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tunica The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Coahoma County in northwestern Mississippi Southwestern Panola County in northwestern Mississippi Quitman County in northwestern Mississippi Tallahatchie County in northwestern Mississippi Southwestern Tunica County in northwestern Mississippi Western Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 606 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarksdale, Charleston, George Payne State Park, Tutwiler, Marks, Lambert, Jonestown, Crowder, Webb, Sumner, Pope, Vance, Belen, Curtis Station, Paynes, Darling, Dublin, Enid, Scobey and Kings. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

