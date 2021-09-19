Savannah art galleries: Mixed media collaborations, gender expression, photography and more
Looking for art in the Savannah area? Go no further. Here's our list of exhibitions, galleries and museums. EDGE: A collaborative exhibition by Cynthia Knott & Michael Turner; noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday Sept. 30-Oct. 24; The Gallery at Sulfur Studios 2301 Bull St.; 5-9 p.m. Oct. 1 First Friday Opening Reception; artist talk Oct. 16; view by appointment at sulfurstudios.org/edge; Facebook Event: facebook.com/events/565349831275162.www.savannahnow.com
