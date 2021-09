GAME OF THE WEEK — St. Mary’s Colgan and Galena haven’t play each other since 2017, but that all changes Friday night: they’re reigniting the rivalry. Shawn Seemater, St. Mary’s Colgan head coach, says, “There was quite a rivarly between the two schools for a lot of years, lot of good teams and good battles, so we’re really looking forward to rekindling that rivalry and going down there and playing what we know is gonna be a good, well-coached, hard-nosed football team.”

GALENA, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO