I Can’t Believe My Boyfriend Kept This Huge Secret from Me

By Michelle Herman
Slate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCare and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I started dating my boyfriend “Benny” less than two years ago. After six months together, he revealed a huge secret: he has FIVE children! He explained at the time that he hadn’t told me sooner because in the past, women he’d just started dating took the news badly and walked away before anything could develop between them. And I’ll admit that if I’d known, I would have done the same thing. I had reservations about dating men with kids, and five of them would have seemed way too daunting. However, because I’d fallen for him by the time he broke the news to me, I decided to give him and his kids a chance. Now, after a lot of soul-searching, I’ve come to the conclusion that this is indeed a deal-breaker. Ever since the reveal, our relationship has pretty much revolved around his kids.

slate.com

