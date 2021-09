You make thousands of decisions a day. Why not make one of them the smartest way to use your Child Tax Credit?. As a parent, you know that life comes at you fast, and you probably make about 35,000 decisions a day (the average number of decisions an adult is estimated to make during a 24-hour period). When you first heard that the Biden administration had plans to deposit extra funds into your bank account each month as part of an advance on the expanded Child Tax Credit, you probably spent a good chunk of those 35,000 decisions trying to decide the best way to use the money. If you're still mulling it over, here are five options worthy of consideration.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO