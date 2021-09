Last Season Records: Las Vegas 8-8; Baltimore 11-5 The Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders are opening their 2021 seasons against one another at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Allegiant Stadium. Baltimore is coming off of an 11-5 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills 17-3. On the other hand, Las Vegas missed the playoffs altogether last season and is looking forward to a clean start.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO