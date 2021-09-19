D-line pressure helps UW shut down Ball State

LARAMIE – After a relatively quiet start to the season, the University of Wyoming defensive line made an emphatic statement Saturday.

The Cowboys’ D-line, which had three sacks through the first two games, accounted for five of UW’s six quarterback takedowns during a 45-12 win over Ball State.

Senior defensive tackle Ravontae Holt, who led the Pokes with 2½ sacks, says the group’s preparation hasn’t changed much from previous weeks – it simply translated onto the field against the Cardinals.

“The preparation has been the same, but we’ve just been staying relentless,” Holt said. “It showed up (Saturday).”

Fellow defensive linemen Cole Godbout, Victor Jones and Solomon Byrd also got in on the sack party for UW, as did linebacker Easton Gibbs.

Whether it was bringing down the quarterback or forcing him into errant throws, UW coach Craig Bohl notes that the pressure from the defensive line played a pivotal part in his team’s success.

“The pressure on the quarterback was key,” Bohl said. “Even if he didn’t take a sack, he was moving around and having to do things under duress.”

No fly zone

A by-product of the pressure from the Cowboys’ defensive line was Ball State’s inability to find consistency in the passing game.

UW had two interceptions, with the Cardinals compiling just 142 yards on 34 passes for an average 4.2 yards per attempt. Perhaps most notable, however, was the fact sixth-year senior quarterback Drew Plitt was such a non-factor he was pulled from the game at halftime.

The second team All-MAC selection – who ranks No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, on Ball State’s career passing touchdown and yardage lists – was held to 60 yards on 8 of 14 passing prior to his exit.

“It was super gratifying,” senior linebacker Chad Muma said. “We knew coming in that he was an accurate thrower and a good QB with a lot of experience under his belt. The way our defense played today was extremely well, and just shows that last week was kind of a fluke for us, and that this is the Cowboy defense you should be looking for.”

Fresh legs

Xazavian Valladay and Titus Swen have been featured plenty throughout the start of the season, but a player that didn’t have a carry on the year until Saturday was Wyoming’s most efficient runner against the Cardinals.

Sophomore running back Dawaiian McNeely had 48 yards on six carries, including a 16-yard scamper in which he bowled over a Ball State defender on his way to the end zone.

“Dawaiian really got in the mix,” Bohl said. “It’s hard to have that many backs and get him in the game, but we’re able to spread those carries out. That allows us to have fresh guys in there, so he’s a great asset for that running back group.”

Defense into offense

UW’s defense scored as many touchdowns as Ball State’s offense Saturday, with Muma and Keyon Blankenbaker each recording interception returns for touchdowns. This marked the first time UW had multiple players with pick-sixes since Sept. 23, 2016, against Eastern Michigan, with Muma recording one last week against Northern Illinois.

The Cowboys’ defense also helped add to the lead late in the first half, with sophomore defensive end Jaylen Pate recovering a fumble forced by Jones at the Ball State 31-yard line to set up a touchdown.

Always a Cowboy

The crowd at War Memorial Stadium rose to its feet at the end of the first quarter to give a standing ovation to the parents of Tony Evans Jr., who were recognized on the field during Saturday’s game.

Evans – a Wyoming football signee, who starred at Lancaster High in Texas alongside Cowboys running back D.Q. James – was killed in a shooting April 11 in Dallas.

Remembering the 8

The Cowboys had another touching tribute at halftime as well.

This one – voiced by UW broadcaster Kevin McKinney – honored the eight Cowboys cross-country athletes that were killed Sept. 16, 2001, when a drunk driver crashed into the vehicle they were traveling in south of Laramie on U.S. Highway 287.

Spectators at the game stood and waved their hats in appreciation for the victims of the crash: Cody Brown, Kyle Johnson, Josh Jones, Justin Lambert-Belanger, Morgan McLeland, Kevin Salverson, Nick Schabron and Shane Shatto.