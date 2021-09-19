CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laramie, WY

D-line pressure helps UW shut down Ball State

By Josh Criswell WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WQch6_0c0m1MHQ00

LARAMIE – After a relatively quiet start to the season, the University of Wyoming defensive line made an emphatic statement Saturday.

The Cowboys’ D-line, which had three sacks through the first two games, accounted for five of UW’s six quarterback takedowns during a 45-12 win over Ball State.

Senior defensive tackle Ravontae Holt, who led the Pokes with 2½ sacks, says the group’s preparation hasn’t changed much from previous weeks – it simply translated onto the field against the Cardinals.

“The preparation has been the same, but we’ve just been staying relentless,” Holt said. “It showed up (Saturday).”

Fellow defensive linemen Cole Godbout, Victor Jones and Solomon Byrd also got in on the sack party for UW, as did linebacker Easton Gibbs.

Whether it was bringing down the quarterback or forcing him into errant throws, UW coach Craig Bohl notes that the pressure from the defensive line played a pivotal part in his team’s success.

“The pressure on the quarterback was key,” Bohl said. “Even if he didn’t take a sack, he was moving around and having to do things under duress.”

No fly zone

A by-product of the pressure from the Cowboys’ defensive line was Ball State’s inability to find consistency in the passing game.

UW had two interceptions, with the Cardinals compiling just 142 yards on 34 passes for an average 4.2 yards per attempt. Perhaps most notable, however, was the fact sixth-year senior quarterback Drew Plitt was such a non-factor he was pulled from the game at halftime.

The second team All-MAC selection – who ranks No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, on Ball State’s career passing touchdown and yardage lists – was held to 60 yards on 8 of 14 passing prior to his exit.

“It was super gratifying,” senior linebacker Chad Muma said. “We knew coming in that he was an accurate thrower and a good QB with a lot of experience under his belt. The way our defense played today was extremely well, and just shows that last week was kind of a fluke for us, and that this is the Cowboy defense you should be looking for.”

Fresh legs

Xazavian Valladay and Titus Swen have been featured plenty throughout the start of the season, but a player that didn’t have a carry on the year until Saturday was Wyoming’s most efficient runner against the Cardinals.

Sophomore running back Dawaiian McNeely had 48 yards on six carries, including a 16-yard scamper in which he bowled over a Ball State defender on his way to the end zone.

“Dawaiian really got in the mix,” Bohl said. “It’s hard to have that many backs and get him in the game, but we’re able to spread those carries out. That allows us to have fresh guys in there, so he’s a great asset for that running back group.”

Defense into offense

UW’s defense scored as many touchdowns as Ball State’s offense Saturday, with Muma and Keyon Blankenbaker each recording interception returns for touchdowns. This marked the first time UW had multiple players with pick-sixes since Sept. 23, 2016, against Eastern Michigan, with Muma recording one last week against Northern Illinois.

The Cowboys’ defense also helped add to the lead late in the first half, with sophomore defensive end Jaylen Pate recovering a fumble forced by Jones at the Ball State 31-yard line to set up a touchdown.

Always a Cowboy

The crowd at War Memorial Stadium rose to its feet at the end of the first quarter to give a standing ovation to the parents of Tony Evans Jr., who were recognized on the field during Saturday’s game.

Evans – a Wyoming football signee, who starred at Lancaster High in Texas alongside Cowboys running back D.Q. James – was killed in a shooting April 11 in Dallas.

Remembering the 8

The Cowboys had another touching tribute at halftime as well.

This one – voiced by UW broadcaster Kevin McKinney – honored the eight Cowboys cross-country athletes that were killed Sept. 16, 2001, when a drunk driver crashed into the vehicle they were traveling in south of Laramie on U.S. Highway 287.

Spectators at the game stood and waved their hats in appreciation for the victims of the crash: Cody Brown, Kyle Johnson, Josh Jones, Justin Lambert-Belanger, Morgan McLeland, Kevin Salverson, Nick Schabron and Shane Shatto.

Comments / 0

Related
Star-Tribune

Ball State at Wyoming: Storylines

The Cardiac Cowboys will try to get to 3-0 after pulling off wins over Montana State (19-16) and Northern Illinois (50-43) with 75-yard touchdown drives in the final two minutes. Sean Chambers has been clutch with the game in the balance, completing a 21-yard touchdown pass to Treyton Welch with 47 seconds left to beat Brent Vigen’s Bobcats and running for a 9-yard touchdown with 1:35 left to get the Pokes over the finish line against the Huskies after a second-half stumble. Both of the game-winning scores came on third down. UW has scored 24 points in the fourth quarter this season.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Behind the numbers: UW vs. Ball State

LARAMIE -- Are you into stats?. Good. You came to the right place. Check out some interesting numbers from the Cowboys 45-12 victory over the Ball State Cardinals Saturday afternoon in Laramie:. 45. That's the point total for the Pokes just a week after putting up 50 at Northern Illinois....
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
Laramie, WY
Football
State
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Wyoming Football
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

UW blows out Ball State with complete performance

LARAMIE – Late-game scares were synonymous with the University of Wyoming football team throughout the first two weeks of the season, but that trend came to an abrupt halt Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys rattled off 31 unanswered points in the first half against Ball State, cruising...
LARAMIE, WY
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Brown
Person
Craig Bohl
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Falcons WR Julio Jones angers Titans Head Coach

The Atlanta Falcons weren't the only ones to have a tough debut on Sunday. Atlanta was blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and former Falcons receiver Julio Jones is in hot water with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after getting a personal foul in the first quarter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Ball State#Cowboys#American Football#The University Of Wyoming#Cardinals#Dawaiian
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will Matt Nagy tailor the offense for rookie QB Justin Fields? Why haven’t the tight ends been more involved? And is there a solution at nickel cornerback?

With the Chicago Bears coming off their first victory of the season and Justin Fields expected to make his first NFL start Sunday in Cleveland, there’s plenty to talk about in Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag. How likely is Matt Nagy to modify the offense to fit his new quarterback? Lessons learned from Mitch Trubisky or same old Matt? — @bearingdowngirl With everything pointing to Justin ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Kelly: Here’s what Miami Dolphins have to do to beat the Las Vegas Raiders on the road | Analysis

Five things the Miami Dolphins need to do to to pull off an upset Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3: Sack Raiders QB Derek Carr at least three times Carr has begun the 2021 season as one of the NFL’s hottest quarterbacks. He leads the NFL with 817 passing yards, which he’s gained by completing 66.7 percent of his passes. He’s thrown four touchdowns and one interception, and comes ...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
158
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy