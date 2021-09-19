Former Cheyenne police chief kicks off campaign for sheriff

Brian Kozak

CHEYENNE – Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak officially kicked off his campaign for Laramie County sheriff Saturday afternoon.

Standing in front a crowd of supporters inside the Albany Restaurant, Kozak said he’d talked to “hundreds and hundreds” of people throughout the county to gauge if he should run and learn what issues people wanted addressed.

After those conversations, he came up with three main goals should he be elected in November 2022, centered around one theme: “Treat people right and do the right thing.”

Kozak said some law enforcement agencies fail because “they put politics before public safety,” and that it would be his mission to put public safety and taking care of sheriff’s office employees before politics.

The first goal, should he be elected, would be to reconnect Laramie County residents and businesses with the sheriff’s office. Kozak said he’d heard from residents in Pine Bluffs and the eastern part of the county that they “believe that they’ve been forgotten about,” even feeling a “deep-rooted tension” with the sheriff’s office.

Kozak proposed holding regular Neighborhood Night Out events throughout the county – not just in Cheyenne, as they’ve typically been held – and give people a chance to meet the deputies. Kozak and his wife, Janine, hosted the first Neighborhood Night Out event outside the city limits this past July.

He said he also wants to start a similar program to CPD’s Citizens Police Academy, which educates residents about the role of law enforcement, and develop a “robust” volunteer program. He said it would be important for all deputies and members of leadership to wear uniforms and drive marked vehicles in an effort to be visible and accessible to residents. He also vowed to attend city and town council meetings of municipalities within the county quarterly, and to work with law enforcement in surrounding counties, including in Colorado and Nebraska.

Goal number two, Kozak said, is to invest in sheriff’s office employees, whether deputies or administration staff. He blamed a high turnover rate within the sheriff’s office on ineffective leadership, saying that an internal survey from a couple of years ago rated leadership poorly.

Under him as sheriff, Kozak said leadership would work patrol and jail shifts to demonstrate their dedication, and that he would form a leadership committee, something that exists at CPD, where those in high positions at the sheriff’s office would come together once a month to discuss potential improvements.

Goal three is to restructure and expand jail operations with an effort to lower recidivism.

“This one’s going to be a heavy lift,” the former police chief said.

Kozak said the sheriff’s office had stopped arresting people on property crimes warrants, and though the jail recently began accepting arrestees with felony property crimes warrants, the refusal to arrest people on these misdemeanor warrants had turned Laramie County into “a sanctuary county for criminals.”

“This is why I wanted to run for sheriff – I feel passionate about this because I’ve been on the street for so long,” he said. “I’ve given my blood, sweat and tears to protect the people of this community, and this is unacceptable. It needs to change.”

Citing crime statistics for the city of Cheyenne from January through August of this year, Kozak said burglaries had increased by 86%, while vehicle thefts had increased 89%. He said theft of vehicle parts like catalytic converters had increased by 163%, going from 82 incidents during the same period last year to 216 incidents so far this year.

Kozak called it “the worst increase in crime I have ever seen in my 35 years of policing.”

To try and fix this, he said he would “open the jail” and use more of its capacity – in part, he said he would change COVID-19 quarantine protocols and do away with a 14-day quarantine for people who test negative upon entering the jail. He said most other jails in Wyoming and Colorado only use segregation units for arrestees who test positive or who show symptoms of the virus.

“I think the jail here has kind of let the health department come in and give them direction, and I think they went too far,” he said. “Obviously, crime is being affected – that’s an important issue for people, too.”

Kozak also promised to implement things like recovery support programs and a work release program to help lower recidivism and reduce jail costs.

He said he would work to allow federal agencies to hold their arrestees at the jail, instead of using resources to transport them elsewhere, and that he felt it is important to actively work with federal law enforcement.

Kozak began his career in Mesa, Arizona, holding several roles that included jail commander, traffic and motor commander, homeland security commander and gang enforcement commander. He retired after 22 years, later becoming police chief in Avon, Colorado.

He served as chief of the Cheyenne Police Department for 11 years – the longest tenure for that position in the department’s history.

Kozak first publicly floated his desire to run for sheriff in December, when he sent a letter to Cheyenne City Council members shortly after then-Mayor-elect Patrick Collins announced he’d be replacing Kozak and Cheyenne Fire Rescue Chief Greg Hoggatt. Kozak offered to stay on as chief to help with a smooth transition, and after that, run for sheriff.

Current Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick announced in July via a Facebook post that he would not seek re-election after nearly 20 years in the position and 40 years total with the sheriff’s office.

Shortly afterward, Capt. Don Hollingshead, who currently serves as the head of the Laramie County jail and is a 26-year veteran of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, announced his candidacy via Facebook.

“I have a deep love of this county, as I was born and raised here,” Hollingshead’s post read. “Using all that I have learned over the years, holding leadership positions in both the Patrol and Detention divisions, I am the only candidate who has the overall knowledge and experience to successfully lead the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department as we look toward the future.”