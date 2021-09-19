CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowgirls close nonconference play with pair of wins

By WyoSports Staff
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 5 days ago
The University of Wyoming volleyball team closed out the Shocker Classic with a pair of four-set wins Saturday in Wichita, Kan.

UW started with a 25-14, 25-14, 20-25, 25-16 victory over the host-Shockers and closed the day with a comeback 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 win against South Dakota.

Against the Shockers, the Cowgirls (8-4) controlled the match early to jump out to a 2-0 set lead. The Cowgirls held the Shockers to a .106 team hitting percentage, while countering with a .255 offensive production mark.

Teresa Garza led the Cowgirls by tallying a career-high 12 kills in the match. Jackie McBride notched 10 kills, six digs, four service aces and a pair of block assists. KC McMahon chipped in with nine kills and Faith Waitsman added seven kills to go with a career-high 14 digs.

In the back row, Erika Jones had a season-best 19 digs. Payton Chamberlain’s 41 assists set a new career-high mark but was later improved to 45 assists against South Dakota.

Against the Coyotes, it was a battle of wills the first three sets before the Cowgirls controlled the fourth set from start to finish.

Naya Shimé led the Cowgirls when she recorded a match-high 18 kills, while hitting .351. McMahon added 14 kills and Waitsman and McBride notched eight and seven kills, respectively. McBride and Waitsman also contributed defensively against USD. McBride had six total blocks and Waitsman had 10 digs.

Erika Jones again led the Cowgirls back row by tallying 19 digs. Hailey Zuroske added 12 and Chamberlain had eight.

As a team, the Cowgirls hit .208, while the Coyotes were held to a .170 clip. At the service line, the Cowgirls had the advantage with 10 aces to South Dakota’s six.

Wyoming with begin Mountain West play with it hosts Utah State for a 6:30 p.m. match on Thursday.

