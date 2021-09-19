Second half goals lift Eagles to win

CHEYENNE – It took some time for the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team to get settled in Saturday afternoon.

But once it did, it took control of the contest over Western Wyoming Community College to secure a 2-0 win and snap a two-game losing skid.

“We wanted to get back on a winning foot and we did that,” sophomore Jenaya Brown said. “I think we came out strong today and kind of showed how we could actually play – (there’s) still work to do, but I think it’s a good turn around for us.”

The 10th-ranked Eagles (6-2-1) didn’t score either of their goals until the second half but still managed to find some good looks in the first half, while avoiding some close calls from the Mustangs.

Erika Scivally sent a shot to the upper left side of the frame that looked like it was going to get by WWCC goalkeeper Ally Collinwood, but Collinwood stretched to secure it. The teams traded possessions until the Mustangs had a free kick opportunity just outside of the penalty area following a foul by Jaslyn Tapia. They weren’t able to take advantage and Paityn Auger sent the free kick high while both teams went into the break scoreless.

Less than a minute into the second half, WWCC was aggressive which led to consecutive corner kicks. Following that sequence, the Eagles took control of the contest.

“We had a bit of challenges in the first half but in the second half, we dominated them straightaway,” freshman Charlotte O’Shea said. “They were pressuring us quickly in the first half and in the second half, we got into them 10 times better.”

In the 63rd, Brown secured a ball that was in some traffic near the far post. She saw a gap and sent it into the back of the net, giving LCCC the 1-0 advantage.

“One thing I know she said to herself before the game is ‘I’m going to go score a goal and I’m going to take over the game,’” LCCC coach Nate Ulness said. “And that’s exactly what she did. Leaders lead and winners win and Jenaya did that.”

LCCC continued to pressure and find good looks, but its second goal didn’t come from that pressure.

Near midfield, Sam Murray sent a free kick over the Mustangs’ back line where Hannah Cornaby met the ball and finished it just in front of the net to deflate the Mustangs chances of a comeback.

“We got into the groove and rhythm of things and figured out what was going to be successful to win and they bought into winning the 50-50 (balls) they needed to win and to score goals just be competitive,” Ulness said. “That was the biggest mindset today and they did a great job of that.”

LCCC hosts Trinidad State Junior College at 3:30 p.m. Friday and Otero at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for sophmore night.

LCCC 2, WWCC 0

Halftime: 0-0

Goals: LCCC, Brown (Basich), 63. LCCC, Cornaby (Murray), 82.

Shots: WWCC 7, LCCC 15. Shots on goal: WWCC 6, LCCC 9. Saves: WWCC 7 (Collinwood); LCCC 6 (Ewing).

Corner kicks: WWCC 6, LCCC 2. Offsides: WWCC 1, LCCC 4. Fouls: WWCC 8, LCCC 7. Yellow cards: LCCC 1 (Hill, 73).