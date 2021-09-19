CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheyenne, WY

Second half goals lift Eagles to win

By Robert Munoz WyoSports
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpifM_0c0m16F300

CHEYENNE – It took some time for the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team to get settled in Saturday afternoon.

But once it did, it took control of the contest over Western Wyoming Community College to secure a 2-0 win and snap a two-game losing skid.

“We wanted to get back on a winning foot and we did that,” sophomore Jenaya Brown said. “I think we came out strong today and kind of showed how we could actually play – (there’s) still work to do, but I think it’s a good turn around for us.”

The 10th-ranked Eagles (6-2-1) didn’t score either of their goals until the second half but still managed to find some good looks in the first half, while avoiding some close calls from the Mustangs.

Erika Scivally sent a shot to the upper left side of the frame that looked like it was going to get by WWCC goalkeeper Ally Collinwood, but Collinwood stretched to secure it. The teams traded possessions until the Mustangs had a free kick opportunity just outside of the penalty area following a foul by Jaslyn Tapia. They weren’t able to take advantage and Paityn Auger sent the free kick high while both teams went into the break scoreless.

Less than a minute into the second half, WWCC was aggressive which led to consecutive corner kicks. Following that sequence, the Eagles took control of the contest.

“We had a bit of challenges in the first half but in the second half, we dominated them straightaway,” freshman Charlotte O’Shea said. “They were pressuring us quickly in the first half and in the second half, we got into them 10 times better.”

In the 63rd, Brown secured a ball that was in some traffic near the far post. She saw a gap and sent it into the back of the net, giving LCCC the 1-0 advantage.

“One thing I know she said to herself before the game is ‘I’m going to go score a goal and I’m going to take over the game,’” LCCC coach Nate Ulness said. “And that’s exactly what she did. Leaders lead and winners win and Jenaya did that.”

LCCC continued to pressure and find good looks, but its second goal didn’t come from that pressure.

Near midfield, Sam Murray sent a free kick over the Mustangs’ back line where Hannah Cornaby met the ball and finished it just in front of the net to deflate the Mustangs chances of a comeback.

“We got into the groove and rhythm of things and figured out what was going to be successful to win and they bought into winning the 50-50 (balls) they needed to win and to score goals just be competitive,” Ulness said. “That was the biggest mindset today and they did a great job of that.”

LCCC hosts Trinidad State Junior College at 3:30 p.m. Friday and Otero at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for sophmore night.

LCCC 2, WWCC 0

Halftime: 0-0

Goals: LCCC, Brown (Basich), 63. LCCC, Cornaby (Murray), 82.

Shots: WWCC 7, LCCC 15. Shots on goal: WWCC 6, LCCC 9. Saves: WWCC 7 (Collinwood); LCCC 6 (Ewing).

Corner kicks: WWCC 6, LCCC 2. Offsides: WWCC 1, LCCC 4. Fouls: WWCC 8, LCCC 7. Yellow cards: LCCC 1 (Hill, 73).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Sports
City
Cheyenne, WY
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
Cheyenne, WY
Sports
Local
Wyoming Sports
CBS News

Senior U.S. diplomat to Haiti resigns over deportations

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, resigned in a scathing letter after just two months on the job. He called the Biden administration's deportation of Haitians "inhumane" and "counterproductive." Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Mustangs#Wwcc
The Hill

Texas announces election audit in four counties after Trump demand

The Texas secretary of state's office announced Thursday it would carry out an election audit in four of the state's largest counties. The announcement came just hours after former President Trump , who carried Texas, demanded Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) back a bill to launch an election audit in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Arrest warrant issued for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito, the FBI's office in Denver announced Thursday. Laundrie is a "person of interest" in the death of Petito, whose case was recently ruled a homicide, and law enforcement has not been able to locate him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
158
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy