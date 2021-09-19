UW blows out Ball State with complete performance

LARAMIE – Late-game scares were synonymous with the University of Wyoming football team throughout the first two weeks of the season, but that trend came to an abrupt halt Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys rattled off 31 unanswered points in the first half against Ball State, cruising to a 45-12 victory over the 2020 MAC champion.

After having their first two games decided by a combined 10 points, with a 26-point, second-half collapse nearly resulting in a loss last week, UW coach Craig Bohl was understandably pleased with how his team closed out the win.

“We talked to our team at halftime and I asked them what the score was,” Bohl said. “It wasn’t a sarcastic question, it was a question. They all said 0-0, so they answered the question right. We have to keep playing with a hard edge, and we’ll continue to do that ... We kept on talking about our focus to be 1-0, and we are 1-0.”

Ball State kept it close in the opening minutes of the game, holding UW to a punt on its first possession and a field goal in the red zone on the next. Cowboys senior nickelback Keyon Blankenbaker quickly changed that, though.

With the Cardinals driving near midfield on the ensuing possession, Blankenbaker stepped in front of an out route for his first career interception and returned it 50 yards to the house to put UW up 10-0 with 5:46 remaining in the first quarter. The Cowboys proceeded to score 21 points over the course of their next four drives, and never allowed Ball State to get closer than 25 points from that point on.

“That turned the sideline up for sure,” Blankenbaker said. “Our defense has a lot of pride, and I just built off that and kept it going.”

Senior linebacker Chad Muma – who had a pick-six of his own in the fourth quarter, in addition to 12 tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup – credits the defensive line’s pass rush for setting up the Pokes’ interceptions.

The Cowboys finished the game with six sacks, including 2½ from senior defensive tackle Ravontae Holt. Classmate Victor Jones forced UW’s third turnover of the day on a strip sack, which was recovered by sophomore defensive end Jaylen Pate and led to a touchdown.

“We just had great pressure all game where they had to throw those quick check downs,” Muma said. “It made it easy for myself, just to read that and read the quarterback. Because of the pressure that our defense was getting on them, I was able to break fast on those quick little throws.”

Ball State started to show signs of life midway through the third quarter. John Paddock – who took over at quarterback for Plitt at the start of the second half – led the Cardinals on a 15-play, 87-yard drive, with Will Jones giving Ball State its first score of the game on a 1-yard run.

The Cowboys answered right back, however, putting to rest any shot of an improbable comeback.

UW drove 75 yards on 11 plays during its next possession, with senior running back Xazavian Valladay putting the Pokes up by 32 on a one-yard touchdown run of his own.

Valladay – who ranked second on the team with two catches for 43 yards – led UW’s rushing attack with 61 yards on 14 carries, but he was hardly the only factor in the running game. Sophomore Dawaiian McNeely had 48 yards and a touchdown on six carries, while Titus Swen added 43 yards on 10 attempts.

The Pokes featured plenty of balance in the passing game as well. Sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor hauled in four catches for 84 yards to lead eight different Cowboys that recorded receptions. Junior quarterback Sean Chambers completed 14 of 23 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown to junior tight end Treyton Welch, while also picking up 21 yards and a score on the ground.

“I’m going to go back to fall camp when you guys were asking about if we have guys. We’ve got guys,” Chambers said. “We have skilled guys and guys that can make plays. I trust every single one of those guys and that group is really, really special.

“They’ve been through the hard and the thick of it, where people were doubting them and doubting us as a unit, but those guys worked their butts off and they’re reaping the benefits. I can’t say enough about them.

“They show up day-in and day-out, in the run game or the pass game, whatever it is. Those guys are amazing.”

Despite overmatching Ball State for all four quarters, Chambers believes the Cowboys still have ample room to improve – something he says is a scary proposition for future opponents.

They’ll look to do just that next Saturday, as they head on the road to face a Connecticut team that has lost its first four games by an average of 33.75 points.

“Our goal was to go out and have a complete game in all three phases,” Chambers said. “We did a good job of that, but I think we can even do better – and that’s pretty scary to think about. We beat a good Ball State team pretty handily, and we can keep going and keep improving.”