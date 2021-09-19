Updated: Rockets stumble against Bethlehem Academy
The Randolph Rockets football team put forth an uncharacteristic performance Saturday afternoon when they traveled to Faribault to take on the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals and lost 32-26. The Rockets led 14-0, but after a nightmare stretch of 6 minutes where the Cardinals scored 24 unanswered points, Randolph was forced to play catchup. From there it was a back-and-forth game where Bethlehem Academy just out-played the Rockets.www.cannonfallsbeacon.com
Comments / 0