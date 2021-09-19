CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

3 Retirement Expenses People Never Think About -- But Should

By Kailey Hagen
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Take a moment and make a list of all the expenses you'll have in retirement. It's not easy, is it? There are a lot of them, and they're not always easy to predict. Most people remember the basics, like food, housing, and transportation. But far too many people are forgetting about the three expenses listed below.

1. Taxes

Most retirees will still have to pay taxes, unless they've stashed all their savings in Roth retirement accounts. You pay taxes on your contributions to these accounts, so your withdrawals in retirement are tax-free. But tax-deferred retirement account contributions reduce your taxable income for that year, so you have to pay taxes on your withdrawals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSgtF_0c0m11pQ00
Image source: Getty Images.

How much you'll owe depends on how much you're withdrawing from your tax-deferred accounts and earning from a job, if you're still working. It isn't always easy to predict this, but you can use the current tax brackets to help you come up with an estimate. Figure out which tax bracket you believe you'll fall into based on your estimated annual retirement spending. Make sure you're saving enough money in your retirement account to cover your expenses as well as your taxes.

Once you reach retirement, keep an eye on where you're at within your tax bracket. If you're nearing the top of the bracket, consider withdrawing funds from your Roth accounts for the remainder of the year to avoid jumping up to the next bracket and owing a larger percentage of your savings to the government.

2. Healthcare

It's no secret that healthcare is expensive and that people usually spend more on healthcare as they age. But many people overlook where those costs come from. Medicare helps you cover some of them, but it also brings costs of its own. You have premiums, deductibles, and copays, just as you would with regular insurance. Make sure you're budgeting for these when you save for retirement.

Then, there are the things that Medicare doesn't cover, like dental and vision care and hearing aids. There are a few ways you can handle this. You could purchase a Medicare supplement plan to cover some of these things, but this will bring an additional premium, deductible, and copay. You could also choose a Medicare Advantage plan, which effectively replaces your Original Medicare with a plan that covers all of the same things, plus some extras. Or you could look into adding a dental or vision discount program.

For long-term care, consider a long-term care insurance plan, though you should know that these can be expensive. You could also just set aside money for long-term care in your retirement account or health savings account (HSA) if you can afford to do so.

3. Emergency expenses

Perhaps the most difficult thing to plan for is emergencies in retirement. You don't know when they'll arise, what they'll be, or how much they'll cost. The only way to be truly safe is to build a cushion into your retirement savings.

Conventional wisdom tells workers to set aside three to six months of living expenses in an emergency fund to help with unplanned costs. But in retirement, you'll probably want a little more than this. Consider setting aside at least a year's worth of living expenses to help you cover emergency costs.

Keep in mind that not all one-time expenses are emergencies. You might be able to tell that your roof is going to need replacing in retirement. That's something you can plan for outside of your emergency savings. It's a different situation when a roof caves in during a storm, necessitating an unexpected homeowners insurance claim.

Make note of all foreseeable expenses and add these into your retirement budget. This will enable you to reserve your emergency savings for actual emergencies.

This is far from an exhaustive list of all the expenses you might run up against in retirement, but it should get you thinking about some of the costs you should be anticipating. Review your retirement plan to make sure you're as prepared as you can be for all of these expenses. If you're not, make some adjustments now so you're not left scrambling in retirement.

Comments / 1

Related
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Heads Up, Parents: An Extra $500 Tax Credit Payment May Be Headed Your Way Soon

Are you a parent with an older teenager or young adult child that you still financially support? You could be getting an extra $500 in tax credit money soon. Here's why. Millions of parents across the nation have been on the receiving end of the new advance Child Tax Credit payments over the last few months. These early tax credit payments were part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March to help the nation recover from the effects of the pandemic. And, so far, the money has had a pretty big impact on low- to moderate-income households across the nation.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Retirement Accounts#Medicare Advantage#Medicare Premiums#Healthcare#Hsa
Fatherly

One-Time $500 Tax Credit Only Going to Very Specific Families

The Federal Child Tax Credit has provided parents with some much-needed financial support during the ongoing pandemic but you may not have realized this monetary relief is not only for moms and dads raising young children. In fact, moms and dads of college kids can qualify for a one-time stimulus payment if they meet certain requirements. Here is everything you need to know.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Thrive Global

Preparing for the Unexpected in Retirement

Retirees may find themselves experiencing unforeseen and difficult circumstances at one point in time or another. Certain situations can leave them wondering what they could have done to better prepare themselves to handle unexpected occurrences, especially when it comes to highly complex issues. Here are three circumstances where implementing an effective retirement strategy can and may help retirees better prepare themselves for the unexpected.
ECONOMY
Quad Cities Onlines

3 Things You May Have to Give Up if You Retire on Social Security Alone

You'll often hear that Social Security won't pay you enough money to cover your bills in full. The reality is that some seniors do manage to pay all of their living expenses with their monthly Social Security benefits. But what sort of lifestyle are those seniors living? Chances are, it's...
LIFESTYLE
smobserved.com

Why is My Social Security Cost of Living Increase Different From Everyone Else's?

Ask Rusty – Is My COLA Increase Based on My Current SS Benefit?. AdvertisementDear Rusty: I started collecting SS when I turned 70 to maximize my income. One factor that is never mentioned is that the annual cost of living increase appears to be based on the previous year's payment. I've talked to others who are about my age (77) and we talked about how much of an adder we will receive. Those who collected earlier always get much less than I do. So, it appears that the annual increase is based on previous year's payment and not on the original payment from when I started collecting, so it has a compounding impact. Frequently the increase received by those who collected early covers the Medicare increase plus a small adder, whereas I have been getting a much larger increase. Can you comment? Signed: Wondering.
PERSONAL FINANCE
abovethelaw.com

The Government Proposes To Obtain Everyone’s Bank Transactions To Make Sure The Wealthy Aren’t Hiding Income

Most people calculate and report how much tax they owe by themselves instead of having the government determine it for them. But some people don’t tell the truth or are unable to calculate their income. As a result, there is a tax gap which is the difference between what the government should be collecting if everyone was telling the truth and what people actually pay.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

10 Ways You Could Avoid the 10% Early Retirement Penalty

Retirement is something each of us must plan for. Not surprisingly, you want to make sure you’ll have enough income to last throughout your lifetime. Theoretically, if you plan well, you could even retire early. Perhaps you’ve sold your business for a profit, maximized your retirement account contributions, invested in non-qualified accounts, and own multiple rental properties.
PERSONAL FINANCE
GOBankingRates

How To Read a Pay Stub

It's essential to verify that each of your pay stubs contains your correct name, tax deductions, Social Security number, vacation balance and pay rate. In addition, you should make sure your benefits...
INCOME TAX
koamnewsnow.com

Can You Lose Your Social Security Over Delinquent Debt?

Sometimes you have no choice but to retire with debt, particularly when an illness or a job loss forces you to quit working earlier than you planned. If you’re on a tight retirement budget, you may not be able to make all your debt obligations — and perhaps you’re wondering how that will affect your Social Security. Read on to learn how unpaid debt could affect your benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy