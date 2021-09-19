CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seedings for state decided for LHS tennis

By WyoSports Staff
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 5 days ago
The Laramie High tennis teams concluded the Wyoming Class 4A South Conference Regional Tournament Saturday with the Plainsmen finishing runner-up and the Lady Plainsmen placing fourth.

The tournament championship matches and consolation finals were played at Cheyenne East with eight of the 10 total Laramie spots — four for the Plainsmen and one for the Lady Plainsmen — in championship matches. Three Lady Plainsmen spots also played in the consolation finals. The results from the regional tourney decided the seedings for next week’s state tournament in Gillette.

The Plainsmen finished with 47 points, which was six behind regional winner Green River and one ahead of third-place Cheyenne South. The Lady Plainsmen ended with 40 points behind Cheyenne East (53), Green River (50) and Cheyenne Central (49).

The LHS boys No. 2 doubles team earned a top seed from the South Conference for next week’s state tournament when seniors DeClan O’Connor and Kyler Russow beat the Green River team 6-3, 7-3 in the regional championship.

Also claiming a regional title was the Lady Plainsmen No. 2 doubles team of seniors Abby Kersey and Cassy Wulff, which beat the team from Central 6-2, 7-5.

Playing in championship matches and finishing runner-up for the Plainsmen were: freshman Paulo Mellizo at No. 1 singles; seniors Sam Alexander and Marcos Johnson-Noya at No. 1 doubles; and senior Gage Hepworth and junior Gavin Baker at No. 3 doubles.

Lady Plainsman sophomore Mia Wallhead at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 girls doubles team of senior Morgan Moore and junior Ruby Dorrell on their consolation finals. Senior Lina Woelk, at No. 1 singles, also played in a consolation final and finished fourth overall in the tournament.

