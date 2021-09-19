CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SIG's AFC Mismatch!

 5 days ago

SIG was 2-1 in the NFL Week 1 and looks to keep building client's bankrolls as we roll into Week 2. He has a a strong opinion on and AFC matchup and tells you why!. Selections and tickets for Belmont Park's Sunday card are now available. My NFL selections will be available overnight!

