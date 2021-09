FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With the NBA season set to tip-off in just over a month, it’s time to start thinking about fantasy basketball. In this post I’m going to be focused on five potential breakout players for the 2021-22 NBA season. These are five players I think will either see an expanded role, a usage bump, have promising talent, or all of these things. These breakout candidates will lead you to getting ahead and winning your league.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO