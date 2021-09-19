Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Post ‘Badminton’ Glow After Sweating It Out at the Court (View Pic)

Global star Priyanka Chopra on Saturday met her long-time friend actor Lara Dutta and celebrated the 21 years of friendship they both share, in London.Taking to her Instagram handle, PeeCee shared an adorable picture featuring herself with Lara and her daughter Saira. Sharing the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note in the caption that read, “21 years and counting.. friendships that can pick up at any given time… @larabhupathi and her most shining star. Saira you’re definitely your mums daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories. Also Missed you #Pradeepguha.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas Signs First Look TV Deal With Amazon Studios, Shares The Big News On Social Media!

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO