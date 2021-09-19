CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Post ‘Badminton’ Glow After Sweating It Out at the Court (View Pic)

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Deepika Padukone, who is badminton legend Prakash Padukone’s elder daughter, spent her Sunday afternoon playing the sport. After sweating it out at the court, Deepika posted a picture of herself on Instagram. “The post (badminton) glow,” she captioned the photograph. Netizens are in complete awe of her glow. Tom Cruise Chats With SpaceX’s Crew of Private Astronauts Orbiting in Dragon Capsule.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

