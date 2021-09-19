CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alleghany County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 07:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Locally dense fog has developed across the region this morning, particularly near rivers and where rainfall occurred Saturday evening. Surface observations in some areas have fallen to a few hundred feet or less. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution this morning when encountering fog by traveling at lower speeds and maintaining extra separation distance with surrounding vehicles. This fog will burn off quickly after 9 am.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Greene, Eastern Ulster, Western Albany by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Greene; Eastern Ulster; Western Albany; Western Columbia; Western Dutchess; Western Greene; Western Rensselaer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ulster, north central Dutchess, western Columbia, southeastern Albany, eastern Greene and southwestern Rensselaer Counties through 930 PM EDT At 902 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Saugerties, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include East Greenbush, Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Delmar, Claverack, Livingston, New Baltimore, Westerlo, Ravena, Coxsackie, Clermont, Red Hook, Athens, Castleton-On-Hudson, Kinderhook, Lorenz Park, Saugerties South, Selkirk and North-South Lake Campground. This includes Interstate 87 between exits 20 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...The beaches north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 430 PM Friday.
DARE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wilkes County, NC
County
Watauga County, NC
County
Caswell County, NC
Local
Tennessee Cars
City
Watauga, TN
County
Surry County, NC
County
Stokes County, NC
County
Alleghany County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
County
Ashe County, NC
County
Johnson County, TN
County
Yadkin County, NC
County
Rockingham County, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels THURSDAY NIGHT BRINGS HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS, AND HIGH RIVERS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING Heavy rain and wind through the southern Panhandle will ease into Friday morning. Thursday night, rain amounts will vary from 1 to 3 inches across the region. As of Friday afternoon, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall had already fallen across the region. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph Thursday evening will diminish to 35 mph around midnight. But breezy conditions will remain through early Friday morning. While no flooding is expected, rivers will see sharp rises overnight with higher waters expected to continue through much of Friday morning before falling. There is a threat of mudslides through the region Thursday night.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Berrien BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Wave heights of 3 to 6 feet with periods of 5 to 7 seconds will generate strong currents through Saturday. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area, Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 19:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Misty Fjords; Southern Inner Channels THURSDAY NIGHT BRINGS HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS, AND HIGH RIVERS THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING Heavy rain and wind through the southern Panhandle will ease into Friday morning. Thursday night, rain amounts will vary from 1 to 3 inches across the region. As of Friday afternoon, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall had already fallen across the region. Winds gusting to 40 to 50 mph Thursday evening will diminish to 35 mph around midnight. But breezy conditions will remain through early Friday morning. While no flooding is expected, rivers will see sharp rises overnight with higher waters expected to continue through much of Friday morning before falling. There is a threat of mudslides through the region Thursday night.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashe
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glades A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Glades County through 1100 PM EDT At 1016 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Lakeport, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Moore Haven, Lakeport, Palmdale, Brighton Seminole Reservation, Ortona, Indian Prairie Canal Mouth and Lake Hicpochee. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glades, Hendry, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 20:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glades; Hendry; Inland Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hendry and southeastern Glades Counties through 1215 AM EDT At 1116 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a funnel cloud over Devils Garden, or near Montura, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clewiston, Moore Haven, Lakeport, Montura, Devils Garden, Harlem and Lake Hicpochee. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GLADES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-09-24 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM NOVARUPTA OVER KODIAK ISLAND THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING Strong northwesterly winds up to 50 mph have developed across Shelikof Strait and the waters around southern Kodiak Island, and will persist through late Friday afternoon/Friday evening. These winds have resuspended ash from the 1912 Novarupta eruption, causing haze and reductions in air quality. Villages such as Karluk and Akhiok are most likely to be impacted. Those with respiratory ailments in these areas are encouraged to avoid or reduce outdoor activity to avoid inhaling the ash. The winds will subside late Friday afternoon/Friday evening, which will cause the air quality to improve.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 04:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this morning at 1100 AM EDT. Target Area: Cumberland The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Penns Creek Near Penns Creek affecting Union and Snyder Counties. Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown affecting Cumberland County. Swatara Creek At Harper Tavern affecting Schuylkill and Lebanon Counties. For the Penns Creek...including Penns Creek...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Conodoguinet Creek...including Hogestown...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Swatara Creek...including Middletown, Harper Tavern, Hershey...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Conodoguinet Creek Near Hogestown. * Until late this afternoon. * At 4:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 8.1 feet. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Low lying areas in the vicinity of Erbs Bridge Road, Prowell Road, Stone Spring Lane, and Oyster Mill Road are flooded. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Some residences in the vicinity of Erb`s Bridge Road, Prowell Road, Stone Spring Lane, and Oyster Mill Road are flooded.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Clay Patchy dense fog forming across parts of the eastern Tennessee Valley and southwest North Carolina early this morning Patchy dense fog has developed across the region this morning, with the most dense fog currently along area river valleys and other bodies of water in east Tennessee, southwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia and parts of the northern Cumberland Plateau. If driving in these locations be prepared for reduced visibility of less that 1 mile at times. Use caution while driving by slowing down and allowing for extra spacing between vehicles. This fog is expected to lift between 9 to 10 AM EDT.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lee; Russell; Scott; Washington; Wise Patchy dense fog forming across parts of the eastern Tennessee Valley and southwest North Carolina early this morning Patchy dense fog has developed across the region this morning, with the most dense fog currently along area river valleys and other bodies of water in east Tennessee, southwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia and parts of the northern Cumberland Plateau. If driving in these locations be prepared for reduced visibility of less that 1 mile at times. Use caution while driving by slowing down and allowing for extra spacing between vehicles. This fog is expected to lift between 9 to 10 AM EDT.
LEE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Barnstable, Dukes, Eastern Essex, Nantucket, Southern Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 04:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Barnstable; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Nantucket; Southern Bristol HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Southern Bristol MA, Eastern Essex MA, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI, Washington RI and Newport RI Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
NANTUCKET, MA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-23 21:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Coastal Flood Advisory will expire at 10 PM EDT this evening.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Corson, Dewey, Jones, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-24 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Corson; Dewey; Jones; Stanley FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Dewey, Stanley and Jones. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity will be supportive of rapid fire growth. Any fires could become difficult to control and suppress.
CORSON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ashtabula Lakeshore, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-24 05:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Ashtabula Lakeshore; Lake BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy