Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-19 07:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Locally dense fog has developed across the region this morning, particularly near rivers and where rainfall occurred Saturday evening. Surface observations in some areas have fallen to a few hundred feet or less. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution this morning when encountering fog by traveling at lower speeds and maintaining extra separation distance with surrounding vehicles. This fog will burn off quickly after 9 am.alerts.weather.gov
