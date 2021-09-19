CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleghany County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bath, Bedford, Bland by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-19 07:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Amherst; Appomattox; Bath; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Giles; Grayson; Halifax; Henry; Montgomery; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Pulaski; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Locally dense fog has developed across the region this morning, particularly near rivers and where rainfall occurred Saturday evening. Surface observations in some areas have fallen to a few hundred feet or less. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution this morning when encountering fog by traveling at lower speeds and maintaining extra separation distance with surrounding vehicles. This fog will burn off quickly after 9 am.

alerts.weather.gov

NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results

PHOENIX (AP) — Ten months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid in Arizona, supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver the results of an unprecedented partisan election review that is the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president’s false claim that he lost because of fraud.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS News

Senior U.S. diplomat to Haiti resigns over deportations

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, resigned in a scathing letter after just two months on the job. He called the Biden administration's deportation of Haitians "inhumane" and "counterproductive." Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a gif of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m...
POLITICS
CBS News

Arrest warrant issued for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito, the FBI's office in Denver announced Thursday. Laundrie is a "person of interest" in the death of Petito, whose case was recently ruled a homicide, and law enforcement has not been able to locate him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY

