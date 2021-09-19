CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America Samoa reports first case of COVID-19

By Evan Lewis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Samoa has reported its first case of COVID. It came from a traveler flying into the territory last Monday – on the first day Hawaiian Airlines resumed flights between Honolulu and Pago Pago since flights were suspended in March 2020, Hawaii News Now reported Saturday. Local health officials said...

