New York Jets Flight Connections 9/19/21

By MacGregor Wells
ganggreennation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Gang Green Nation! It’s game day at MetLife Stadium and the fans are finally back in the stands for a real football game. Robert Saleh and company get their first shot at Bill Belichick and the hated New England Patriots. I don’t know if the Jets will win this one or not, but it feels different this year than it has in a long time. The Patriots have lost their air of invincibility, and the Jets, while young, hurt and struggling, may have finally found a quarterback. We’ll see how this shakes out.

The Jets should trade for Sam Darnold right now

Without debate, the New York Jets must trade for Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Leave it up to the New York Jets to make another GOB Bluth-level huge mistake by trading away Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and then drafting Zach Wilson No. 2 overall out of BYU. Done...
New York Jets WR Jamison Crowder activated from COVID-19 list

Ud83dudcf1: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/DTlgEUZamw pic.twitter.com/I2YBNF0CDo. The New York Jets announced the activation of receiver Jamison Crowder from the COVID-19 list on Thursday. Crowder will be available to partake in the Jets’ Week 2 contest, their home opener against the New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS).
PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets

New York Jets v Carolina Panthers CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers catches a 57-yard pass from Sam Darnold #14 (not pictured) for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Panthers 19, Jets 14: Insta-reaction as Sam Darnold gets the last laugh at New York

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers looked just good enough in their first game of the 2021 season Sunday, edging the New York Jets 19-14. It was a 3-D performance that popped, especially in the first half, as quarterback Sam Darnold, the Panthers’ D and a general sense of determination propelled Carolina to victory.
NFL | Week 1: How to watch the New York Jets at Carolina Panthers Sunday (9-12-21) without cable

New York Jets fans will get a glimpse of their future -- and their past -- when Gang Green visits the Carolina Panthers Sunday (Sept. 12, 2021) at 1 p.m. ET. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the second pick in last April’s NFL Draft, gets the nod for the Jets and he will face former Jets QB Sam Darnold, who had little success in New York and was traded away.
New York Jets Reportedly Signing Veteran Linebacker

The New York Jets are bringing in a veteran linebacker to help out on defense. The Jets have signed veteran linebacker B.J. Goodson, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. They’re bringing him in on a one-year deal worth up to $2.1 million. Goodson has played five seasons in the NFL up...
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs Patriots Second Half Thread

The first half of the New York Jets 2021 home opener against the New England Patriots is in the books, and the Jets trail the Patriots 13 - 3. It was a nightmarish first half for young Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who threw three interceptions on just seven pass attempts. Fortunately for the Jets the defense showed up today. The Jets defense put a ton of pressure on Mac Jones and limited the Patriots offense to just 13 points despite the three offensive turnovers.
New England Patriots vs New York Jets free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL Week 2 online (9/19/21)

The New England Patriots (0-1) and all their veterans couldn’t find a win last week to open the season, so they’ll be even more hungry for a victory on the road when they face off against rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (0-1). This Week 2 NFL matchup kicks off on Sunday, September 19 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium with a live national TV broadcast on CBS.
Final Score: Patriots 25, Jets 6

In the Jets’ 2021 home opener, on a gorgeous sunny day at MetLife Stadium, the New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots, 25 - 6. In the first half the Jets couldn’t get out of their own way. Despite the defense playing well, the Jets trailed at halftime 13 - 3 due largely to three first half interceptions thrown by Zach Wilson.
New York Jets make defensive roster moves

The New York Jets locked linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips onto their active roster and bid farewell to a substitute safety. The New York Jets announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, transactions headlined by further adjustments to the defense. New York (0-2) added linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips to its active roster and waived safety Sheldrick Redwine. Offensive lineman Isaiah Williams took over Phillips’ spot on the practice squad.
The real story behind Matthew Stafford’s ‘second wife’ after broadcast mistake

Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, set the record straight about the woman NBC network incorrectly identified as her at the Rams’ season opener against the Bears on Sunday. In the premiere episode of her new podcast, “The Morning After,” Kelly jokingly introduced her “best friend from high school” Ali Chapas...
Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
Peyton Manning Reveals How He Actually Felt About Tom Brady’s Patriots Back When He Was Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the football “G.O.A.T.” but if anyone else has a claim to that title — it’s Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning made his long-awaited NFL Hall of Fame induction earlier this year as a first-ballot inductee. largely considered one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a football. After a hugely successful collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, the Indianapolis Colts made Peyton Manning the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft. He would go on to have a storied career, winning Super Bowls with the Colts and the Denver Broncos. Manning holds a plethora of NFL records achieved through his 18 seasons in the NFL. He takes a backseat to no one but his and Brady’s careers will be forever linked.
