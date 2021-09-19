New York Jets Flight Connections 9/19/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! It’s game day at MetLife Stadium and the fans are finally back in the stands for a real football game. Robert Saleh and company get their first shot at Bill Belichick and the hated New England Patriots. I don’t know if the Jets will win this one or not, but it feels different this year than it has in a long time. The Patriots have lost their air of invincibility, and the Jets, while young, hurt and struggling, may have finally found a quarterback. We’ll see how this shakes out.