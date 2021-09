You can say what you will about Guns N’ Roses, but you can’t fault them for being clever when it counted. Whereas most acts, when tempted with the idea of tackling a double album (it happens way more than it should, btw) would release the album as one complete package, Guns N’ Roses went about it another way. For all intents and purposes, the Use Your Illusion albums are a package deal, a double album. But they’re not my friend! They are two separate releases, meaning that when it was time for them to be released, Guns was able to occupy not one but two spots on the charts.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO