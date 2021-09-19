CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs Game Today: Ravens vs Chiefs injury report, schedule, live Stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 2 NFL game

By Matt Conner
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking ahead to this season, a lot of fans were circling this Week 2 matchup between the visiting K.C. Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens as a must-see game this year. It’s not surprising that Sunday Night Football worked out a way to claim it for themselves as an early season highlight. It’s Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson. It’s Andy Reid vs. John Harbaugh. It’s a revenge game for Orlando Brown Jr., Sammy Watkins, Marcus Peters, Justin Houston and more.

arrowheadaddict.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jon Gruden Uses 1 Movie To Describe Lamar Jackson

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the first Monday night game of the 2021 NFL season. This primetime matchup already has plenty of hype, but Gruden made sure to boost that excitement with some comments on Saturday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Le’Veon Bell might be on the verge of joining an NFL roster for the 2021 season. According to the NFL’s workout list, the Baltimore Ravens had the veteran free agent running back in for a try-out on Monday. Bell was one of two running backs who worked out for the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Here is why Lamar Jackson, Ravens have not agreed to extension

Lamar Jackson could be the next NFL quarterback in line for a massive contract extension, but negotiations between him and the Baltimore Ravens are complicated by the fact that Jackson does not have an agent. At the very least, that has made it difficult for the two sides to get a deal done as the regular season approaches.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Wide Receiver Has Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson

In just a few days, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a massive AFC showdown. Earlier this week, Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked about facing Patrick Mahomes. Jackson suggested it’s not “Mahomes vs. Jackson” rather choosing to focus on the team aspect. “It’s not...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
The Spun

Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Announce They’ve Released A Running Back

No team has dealt with more attrition this season so far than the Baltimore Ravens, particularly at the running back position. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were supposed to be the Ravens’ one-two punch on the ground this year. Unfortunately for Baltimore, each suffered a season-ending injury before the season even began. That left the Ravens with just Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon. Baltimore then went out and signed Latavius Murray after the Saints released him.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping for another Super Bowl run this year. The Chiefs, who fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl to end last season, are opening the 2021 season with the Cleveland Browns. It’s a repeat of the Divisional Round playoff game from last season.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fubo Tv#Live Tv#American Football#K C Chiefs#The Baltimore Ravens#Chiefs Injury Report#Channel#The Chiefs Game#Nbc#The Los Angeles Chargers#L A Chargers#Buffalo Bills Week#Washington Football Team
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Ravens, RB Latavius Murray agree to deal

The Ravens have agreed to sign Latavius Murray (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). It’s a one-year deal for the running back, giving Baltimore yet another accomplished veteran in the backfield. The Ravens recently added Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, giving them the most star-studded...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Giants, Ravens Agree To Tuesday Trade

No NFL team has been more active than the Baltimore Ravens over the past few days. General manager Eric DeCosta has pulled off a handful of trades before Tuesday’s roster deadline, and it’s pretty evident that he’s not done making moves. ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Baltimore is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ronnie Harrison disqualified after shoving KC Chiefs coach

Emotions are running high early in the K.C. Chiefs home opener against the Cleveland Browns, and safety Ronnie Harrison took things way too far in the first quarter. Despite being up 8-0 after scoring on their opening drive, Harrison took offense to something along the opposing sideline and ended up shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
The Spun

Al Michaels Took Playful Shot At Lamar Jackson Last Night

NBC play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels is widely regarded as an encyclopedia on knowledge when it comes to the NFL and he showed exactly that with a perfectly delivered, lighthearted joke about Lamar Jackson on Sunday. During the Sunday Night Football broadcast for the shootout between the Baltimore Ravens and the...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

149K+
Followers
341K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy