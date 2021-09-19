CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer 911 DLS Attacks Nurburgring

By Dim Angelov
Top Speed
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months ago, we talked about the Singer 911 DLS, which is a 500 horsepower, air-cooled, rear-engine, masterpiece, based on the 964-generation of the Porsche 911. We’ve been hearing about the car since 2018, but it was just a few months ago when the first customer car was finally ready. To say that the 911 DLS is the ultimate interpretation of an air-cooled 911 is a bold statement, which is why Singer decided to take it for a spin at the Nürburgring for some real testing.

