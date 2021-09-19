How you can wish Jimmy Carter happy birthday as he approaches 97 years old

PLAINS, Ga. — What is the best birthday present you can give to a former president and beloved Georgian? A simple message is all Jimmy Carter needs.

The Carter Center is asking for birthday wishes for Jimmy Carter ahead of his 97th birthday on Oct. 1. It’s a tradition that the center has done for his birthday the past few years.

People across Georgia, the country and the world can leave their birthday messages on a virtual card here.

Hundreds of messages have already been signed along with stories of their experiences and photos with Carter.

At 96 now, Carter is already the oldest living president, past or present. This year was also an important milestone for Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The Carters celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on July 7, extending what is already the longest marriage of any presidential couple.

Last year, all the celebrations for their anniversary and birthdays were socially distant because of the pandemic.

Members of the local community and Maranatha Baptist Church organized a drive-by birthday parade outside their home in Plains.

Although he’s had a lengthy career in politics, Carter has worked as a diplomat and humanitarian. Part of that work led Carter to be honored with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group