CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plains, GA

How you can wish Jimmy Carter happy birthday as he approaches 97 years old

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YhoLR_0c0lxutE00

PLAINS, Ga. — What is the best birthday present you can give to a former president and beloved Georgian? A simple message is all Jimmy Carter needs.

The Carter Center is asking for birthday wishes for Jimmy Carter ahead of his 97th birthday on Oct. 1. It’s a tradition that the center has done for his birthday the past few years.

People across Georgia, the country and the world can leave their birthday messages on a virtual card here.

Hundreds of messages have already been signed along with stories of their experiences and photos with Carter.

At 96 now, Carter is already the oldest living president, past or present. This year was also an important milestone for Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

The Carters celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on July 7, extending what is already the longest marriage of any presidential couple.

Last year, all the celebrations for their anniversary and birthdays were socially distant because of the pandemic.

Members of the local community and Maranatha Baptist Church organized a drive-by birthday parade outside their home in Plains.

Although he’s had a lengthy career in politics, Carter has worked as a diplomat and humanitarian. Part of that work led Carter to be honored with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Sham Arizona 2020 review blows open Trump's election lies -- but he's trying again in Texas

(CNN) — Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Plains, GA
Plains, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

Senior U.S. diplomat to Haiti resigns over deportations

Daniel Foote, the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, resigned in a scathing letter after just two months on the job. He called the Biden administration's deportation of Haitians "inhumane" and "counterproductive." Manuel Bojorquez has the latest from the southern border.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosalynn Carter
Person
Jimmy Carter
CBS News

Arrest warrant issued for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie

An arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old fiancé of Gabby Petito, the FBI's office in Denver announced Thursday. Laundrie is a "person of interest" in the death of Petito, whose case was recently ruled a homicide, and law enforcement has not been able to locate him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
81K+
Followers
66K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy