Supreme Court 'Shadow Docket' fulfills need for speed

Q. What is the Supreme Court’s Shadow Docket and why is it so important?. A. The United States Supreme Court hears a number of cases each year. However, there are only a few ways for a case to end up before the Supreme Court. The first is original jurisdiction. This refers to cases that are assigned directly to the Supreme Court in the Constitution. These types of cases make up a very small portion of the docket and include limited circumstances, such as lawsuits between states. The Court also hears appeals from state supreme courts when the state court is addressing constitutional issues.