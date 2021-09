New York — Although new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have started to plateau in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul is not ready to declare victory over the pandemic. “We had this sense of comfort in May this year,” Hochul said today during a press conference in New York City. “I’m not saying it’s heading in the right direction. We know what’s coming.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO