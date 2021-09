GEORGETOWN (CBS) – School officials in Georgetown are looking into accusations that racial slurs were used during a Friday night football game that was cut short due to a fight. It happened during the contest between Georgetown and Roxbury Prep Charter High School. Players from both teams and several coaches became involved. The final minutes of the game were canceled and Georgetown Police worked to disperse the crowds. Georgetown won the game, 48-8. Roxbury coach Jamaal Hunt posted on Facebook that he was “still numb” following the game. A fight broke out during the Georgetown High Roxbury Prep football game (WBZ-TV) “The fact that there...

GEORGETOWN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO