The Chevrolet Corvette is a thing of fascination and beauty. It's immensely popular and always has been, but lately, demand has reached an all-time high. When the long-awaited Z06 version arrives, in both coupe and convertible guises, there's going to be another feeding frenzy for the Corvette, but with the most expensive Stingray version for 2022 carrying a six-figure price tag, Corvettes are not exactly affordable for the average Joe. But what if we told you that you could get a Corvette for $3? That sounds impossible, but it's exactly what is being offered by a group called the Corvette Heroes.

BUYING CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO