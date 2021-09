Worldwide, most citizens recognize the name “Kodak,” as in Eastman Kodak Company. Think “Kodak,” and the first thing you associate with it is “Camera.” Founded as the Eastman Dry Plate & Film Company, the Kodak Company grew into a multi-billion dollar company specializing in graphic arts and imaging technology. Behind the name and technology associated with Kodak is a lesser-known name, that of a North Dakota farmer and inventor who spent most of his quiet life on the prairie near Hunter. His name is David Henderson Houston.

