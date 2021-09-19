CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Apartments would help 'Coasties,' more

By Jordan Travis jtravis@record-eagle.com
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVERSE CITY — An affordable housing developer that just broke ground on one apartment project in Traverse City has plans for another. Woda Cooper Companies will ask Traverse City for a tax break on its proposed 53-unit apartment building slated for land on South Garfield Avenue. Company Senior Vice President of Development Craig Patterson said 34 of those apartments would be for people earning 70 to 80 percent of area median income — up to $54,400 for a two-person household, he said.

