Schoolchildren should wear masks

I do not understand what is wrong with these parents who are carrying on about their children wearing masks in school. Masks protect their children, classmates and teachers from bringing the virus home to the family. If your child ends up with COVID for not wearing a mask at school, then what? Who are you going to blame? The only person who can be blamed is YOU, for your stupidity. What a waste of a child’s life that you and you alone will have to live with forever. Stop this insanity. Make your children wear masks to school. It might save their lives.