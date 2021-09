It was Britain's Dan Evans, his fourth-round victim, who summed up the experience of playing against Daniil Medvedev. 'You're looking at the draw hoping he's nowhere near me for the rest of my days,' said the British No1 with his usual candour. Evans was just one of six players squashed by the gangly 6ft 6in Russian on his way to what was the entirely predicted men's final of the US Open on Sunday night.

TENNIS ・ 12 DAYS AGO